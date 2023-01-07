Anita "Sue" Miller, 69, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Pending 
Name:Anita "Sue" Miller
Pronunciation: 
Age:69
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Sacramento, California 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:

 

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment: 
Notes:Sue peacefully passed away on Friday evening, January 6, 2023, surrounded by family at her son's house in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.