Ann J. Clark
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Ann Jalynn (Duncan) Clark
Pronunciation: 
Age:76 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Diagonal, IA 
Day and Date:Sunday, June 27, 2021
Time:3:00 PM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:at the funeral home 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, June 27, 2021 
Visitation Start:at the conclusion of the service 
Visitation End:5:00 PM 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:At a later date 
Notes:Ann passed away on November 13, 2020, at home in Maryville with family at her side.  Her services were delayed due to COVID.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

