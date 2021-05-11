Service:Celebration of Life Gathering
Name:Ann M. Haase
Pronunciation:Hoss
Age:73
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous:Sioux City, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, May 15, 2021
Time:1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Location:First Congregational U.C.C. Fellowship Hall in the basement of the church; 407 2nd St. Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed by the family
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

