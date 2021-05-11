|Service:
|Celebration of Life Gathering
|Name:
|Ann M. Haase
|Pronunciation:
|Hoss
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Sioux City, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 15, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
|Location:
|First Congregational U.C.C. Fellowship Hall in the basement of the church; 407 2nd St. Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed by the family
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.