|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Ann M. McDonald
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Imogene, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, April 13, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene
|Visitation / Rosary Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
|Visitation / Rosary Day and Date:
|Monday, April 12, 2021
|Visitation Starting Time:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation Ending Time:
|7:00 p.m. / Rosary starts at 7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church Building Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Imogene
|Notes:
Ann passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Accura Healthcare of Shenandoah.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Ann M. McDonald, 88, of Imogene, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
