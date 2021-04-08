Ann McDonald
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Ann M. McDonald
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Imogene, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene
Visitation / Rosary Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
Visitation / Rosary Day and Date:Monday, April 12, 2021
Visitation Starting Time:5:00 p.m.
Visitation Ending Time:7:00 p.m. / Rosary starts at 7:00 p.m.
Memorials:St. Patrick Catholic Church Building Fund
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Imogene 
Notes:

Ann passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Accura Healthcare of Shenandoah.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.