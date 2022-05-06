Service: Funeral Service
Name: Ann Schoonover (Burke)
Pronunciation: 
Age: 80
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
Visitation Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, May 9, 2022
Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M.
Visitation End: 7:00 P.M.
Memorials:

 Memorials: Rock Port Senior Center, Nutrition Center, Tarkio, or Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax.

Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

