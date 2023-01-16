Anna Fekete
Service:Private Service
Name:Anna Fekete 
Pronunciation:Fek-a-tee
Age:93 
From:Emerson, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorial contributions may be given to the family in Anna's name for future designation. 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Emerson Cemetery, Emerson, Iowa 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.