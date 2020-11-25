Anna L. Fichter, 91, Sidney
Service:  Graveside 
Name: Anna Lou (Greenwood) Fichter 
Pronunciation: 
Age:  91 
From:  Sidney, Iowa 
Previous:Tabor, Iowa 
Day and Date: Sunday, November 29, 2020 
Time:11:30am 
Location:  Randolph, Iowa Cemetery  
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:   
Visitation End:  
Memorials:  One Family One Purpose and Tabor First Christian Church 
Funeral Home:   
Cemetery:  
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.