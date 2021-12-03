Anna Lee Couslns
Service:  Graveside Funeral Service
Name: Anna Lee Cousins
Pronunciation: 
Age:  99
From:  Albany, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Time:10:00 AM
Location:  Miller Cemetery, Denver, Missouri
Visitation Location: Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, December 6, 2021
Visitation Start:  3:00 PM
Visitation End: 5:00 PM
Memorials:  Denver Community Church or Miller Cemetery
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery: Miller Cemetery, Denver, Missouri
Notes:The family request that social distancing be practiced and that mask be worn.  andrewshannfuneralhome.com

