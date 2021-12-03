|Service:
|Graveside Funeral Service
|Name:
|Anna Lee Cousins
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|99
|From:
|Albany, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 8, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Miller Cemetery, Denver, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, December 6, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|5:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Denver Community Church or Miller Cemetery
|Funeral Home:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Miller Cemetery, Denver, Missouri
|Notes:
|The family request that social distancing be practiced and that mask be worn. andrewshannfuneralhome.com
Anna Lee (Parman) Cousins, age 99, Albany, Missouri formerly of Denver, Missouri
