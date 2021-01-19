Anna Fulner
Service:Celebration Of Life Luncheon
Name:Anna M. Fulner
Pronunciation:Full ner
Age:70
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, January 23, 2021
Time:Noon until 2 PM
Location:Shenandoah, Iowa Eagles Lodge
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:to the family
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.