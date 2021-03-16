Anna Mae Bears, 90, Maryville, MO
Service:Funeral
Name:Anna Mae Bears
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Maryville, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, March 20, 2021
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO 64468
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, March 20, 2021
Visitation Start:1:00 PM
Visitation End:2:00 PM
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the American Cancer Society, or a charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, MO
Notes:Anna Bears passed away March 16, 2021 at the Village Care Center in Maryville, MO.

