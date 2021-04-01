Anna Margaret McIrvin
Buy Now
Service:Graveside
Name:Anna Margaret McIrvin
Pronunciation: 
Age:94
From:Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, April 2, 2021
Time:2:00pm
Location:Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Mosaic Hospice of Maryville
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.