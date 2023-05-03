Anna Turner
Service: Time of Fellowship
Name: Anna Turner
Pronunciation: 
Age: 85
From: Carson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Carson Community Building - Carson, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
Visitation Start: 11:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 1:00 p.m.
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/656189/anna-turner/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.