|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Anna Woolson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Indianola, Iowa
|Previous:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 1, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Heritage Room at The Village in Indianola 1203 North E street Indianola, Iowa 50125
|Visitation Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday October 15, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|3:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers the family asks that you honor whatever Anna's legacy is for you personally either to the Asasociation for Music Education or to Southwest Iowa Families or to Wesley Life Hospice Fund.
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda cemetery 3:30 p.m., Saturday, October 15
|Notes:
Anna passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Village in Indianola, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Anna Woolson, 86, of Indianola, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
