Anna Woolson
Service: Memorial
Name: Anna Woolson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Indianola, Iowa
Previous: Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date: Saturday, October 1, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Heritage Room at The Village in Indianola 1203 North E street Indianola, Iowa 50125
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday October 15, 2022
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 3:00 p.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family asks that you honor whatever Anna's legacy is for you personally either to the Asasociation for Music Education or to Southwest Iowa Families or to Wesley Life Hospice Fund.
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda cemetery 3:30 p.m., Saturday, October 15
Notes:

Anna passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Village in Indianola, Iowa.  Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

 

