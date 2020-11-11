Annabelle Anderson, 79, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Name:Annabelle Anderson
Age:79
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials:A memorial is being established in Annabelle's name
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa
Notes:Annabelle passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

