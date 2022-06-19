Service:Graveside Memorial
Name: Anne Van Druff Halvin and Peter Van Druff
Pronunciation: 
Age: 
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022
Time: 4 PM
Location: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: The home of Anne Anderson Bennett
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022
Visitation Start: After the graveside memorial service
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

