|Service:
|Graveside Memorial
|Name:
|Anne Van Druff Halvin and Peter Van Druff
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 23, 2022
|Time:
|4 PM
|Location:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|The home of Anne Anderson Bennett
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 23, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|After the graveside memorial service
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Anne Van Druff Halvin and Peter Van Druff of Red Oak, Iowa
