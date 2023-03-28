|Services:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Annette Dougherty
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday ~ March 31, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday ~ March 30, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM w/family greeting friends 6 to 8
|Memorials:
|May be given in Anette's name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Fairview Cemetery ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Notes:
Annette passed away at her home in Lenox Monday evening.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Annette Dougherty, 85 of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
