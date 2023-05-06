Annette Frain
Service: Funeral
Name: Annette Frain
Pronunciation: rhymes with rain
Age: 58
From: Carson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Visitation Start: 9:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. (two hours prior to service)
Memorials: Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/656295/annette-christine-frain/

