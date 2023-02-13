Anthony (Tony) Corley
Service: Private later in South Carolina
Name: Anthony (Tony) Corley 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 70 
From: Shenandoah, IA 
Previous: Taylors, SC 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: No viewing or visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: To Your Local Animal Shelter 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery:  
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.