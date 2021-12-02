Service: Pending
Name: Anthony Welch
Age:58 
From:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Oak Grove Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa 
Anthony passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Shenandoah Med Center, Shenanndoah, Iowa.Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

