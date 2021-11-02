|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Antony (Tony) Wilson
|56
|Randolph, IA
|Saturday - November 6, 2021
|2:00 to 4:00 PM
|Randolph, IA Fire Station
|To The Family
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|There will be private disposition of ashes at another time. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
