Ardith A. Branan, 78, Clarinda, Iowa

Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.