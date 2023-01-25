|Service:
|Pending Funeral
|Name:
|Ardith Sunderman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery
|Notes:
Ardith passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the Azria Care center in Clarinda, Iowa.
Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Ardith Sunderman, 82, of Clarinda, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
