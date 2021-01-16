Service: Private
Name: Arlan Hicks
Pronunciation: 
Age: 66
From: New Market, iOWA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Visitation Start: 3:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 6:00 p.m.
Memorials: Lenox Public Library
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Maple Grove Cemetery, Guss, Iowa
Notes:

Arlan passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Lutheran Hospital, Des Moines, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

