Arlene E. Fickel, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Pending
Name:Arlene Eunice Fickel
Pronunciation: 
Age:66
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:

 

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Visitation: 
  
Memorials:Directed to the family in Arlene's Name
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment: 
Notes:Arlene passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at CHI Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.