Arlene Prater
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Arlene Prater
Pronunciation: 
Age: 85
From: Pleasantville, IA
Previous: Hamburg
Day and Date: Friday, Sept. 8, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: United Methodist Church - Hamburg
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, Sept. 7
Visitation Start: 5 p.m.
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Memorials: Hamburg Fire & Rescue & Mt. Olive Cemetery Assoc.
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

