Arlene Jane LaFollette, 72, previously from Coin

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Arlene Jane LaFollette
|Pronunciation:
|ar-leen Jane Lafall -et
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Blue Grass, Iowa
|Previous:
|Coin, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, 11/5/22
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Weerts Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Weerts Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, 11/5/22
|Visitation Start:
|10:00am
|Visitation End:
|11:00am
|Memorials:
|to Love Worth Finding LWF.org In Arlene’s name
|Funeral Home:
|Weerts Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport Iowa
|Notes:
