Arlene Jane LaFollette, 72, previously from Coin
Service:Funeral 
Name:Arlene Jane LaFollette 
Pronunciation:ar-leen Jane Lafall -et 
Age:72 
From:Blue Grass, Iowa 
Previous:Coin, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, 11/5/22 
Time:11:00am 
Location:Weerts Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:Weerts Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, 11/5/22 
Visitation Start:10:00am 
Visitation End:11:00am 
Memorials:to Love Worth Finding LWF.org In Arlene’s name 
Funeral Home:Weerts Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport Iowa 
Notes: 

