|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Arley F. Patton
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, August 1, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 31, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
Atchison County Memorial Building Walk of Honor
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
|Notes:
Arley F. Patton, 77, Clarinda, Iowa
Minter Funeral Chapel
