Service:Funeral
Name:Arley F. Patton
Pronunciation: 
Age:77
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous:Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date:Sunday, August 1, 2021
Time:2:00 P.M.
Location:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Location:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, July 31, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 P.M.
Visitation End:6:00 P.M.
Memorials:

Atchison County Memorial Building Walk of Honor 

Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery:Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

