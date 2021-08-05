|Service:
|Celebration With Family
|Name:
|Arlin R. Williams
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Syracuse, NE
|Previous:
|Tabor, IA
|Day and Date:
|Monday, August 9, 2021
|Time:
|6:00 to 8:00 PM
|Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Lakin Library and Envisioning Center - Tabor, IA
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Later in Colorado
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
