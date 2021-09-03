Service: Funeral 
Name: Arline Wiechman
Pronunciation:Arlene Witch-man
Age:98
From:Massena, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Steen Funeral Home in Massena
Visitation Location:Steen Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, September 6, 2021
Visitation Start:3:00 p.m.
Visitation End:5:00 p.m.
Memorials:To the Arline Wiechman memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.
Funeral Home:Steen Funeral Home in Massena
Notes:

Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com

A luncheon will follow the burial at the Massena Legion/Lion's Hall.

