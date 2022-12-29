|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Arma Re "Amy" Roby
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Arma Re “Amy” Roby, 75, of Atlantic, Iowa passed away Friday, December 29, 2022, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.
Services are pending.
Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Amy’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
