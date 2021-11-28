Arnold Codr
Service: Mass of Christian Burial
Name: Arnold Codr
Pronunciation: code-er
Age: 77
From: Tabor, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. (one hour prior to the service)
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Glenwood Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

