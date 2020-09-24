Arnold Spears
Service:Graveside Funeral
Name:Arnold Spears
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Hamburg, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, Sept. 26
Time:2:30 p.m.
Location:Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Visitation Location:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, Sept. 26
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m.
Visitation End:2:00 p.m.
Memorials:Grape Community Hospital - Hamburg
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: 
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

