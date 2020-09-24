Arnold Spears
Service: Graveside Funeral
Name: Arnold Spears
Pronunciation: 
Age: 89
From: Hamburg
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, Sept. 26
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, Sept. 26
Visitation Start: 1 p.m.
Visitation End: 2 p.m.
Memorials: Grape Community Hospital - Hamburg
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.