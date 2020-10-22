Service: Funeral Service
Name: Arthur F. "Sonny" Cook, Jr.
Pronunciation: 
Age: 54
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Time: 10:00 am
Location: First Christian Church, Rock Port
Visitation Location: There is no family visitation. Open visitation begins 9:00 am, Monday, October 26, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Sonny Cook Memorial Fund
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Mount Olive Cemetery, Hamburg, Iowa
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.