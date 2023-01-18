Arthur "Tom" Brodersen, 88, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Funeral
Name:Arthur "Tom" Brodersen 
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, January 21, 2023
Time:11:00 AM
Location:

First Presbyterian Church - Shenandoah, IA

Visitation Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Day and Date:Friday, January 20, 2023
Visitation Start: 5:00 PM
Visitation End: 7:00 PM
Memorials:Directed to the Shenandoah First Presbyterian Church
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Rose Hill Cemetery Shenandoah, Iowa, At A Later Date
Notes:Tom passed away on Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, at the Shenandoah Medical Center.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.