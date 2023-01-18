|Service:
|Celebration of Life Funeral
|Name:
|Arthur "Tom" Brodersen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 21, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
First Presbyterian Church - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Friday, January 20, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Shenandoah First Presbyterian Church
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Rose Hill Cemetery Shenandoah, Iowa, At A Later Date
|Notes:
|Tom passed away on Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Arthur "Tom" Brodersen, 88, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Pat Leece
