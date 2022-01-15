|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Arvella A. Bacon
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
|First Congregational U.C.C. or Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
