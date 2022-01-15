Service:Funeral
Name:Arvella A. Bacon
Pronunciation: 
Age:94
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022
Visitation Start:9:30 a.m.
Visitation End:10:30 a.m.
Memorials:First Congregational U.C.C. or Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.