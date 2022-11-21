|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Barb Sisler
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Formerly of Anita
|Day and Date:
|Monday, November 28
|Time:
| 10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Anita
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic/Atlantic Golf & Country Club
|Visitation Day and Date:
|
The family will host a Celebration of Life Visitation from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club.
Also, on Saturday those wishing to view Barb and see the floral gifts will be able to do so from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home.
|Visitation Start:
|
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.
|Notes:
Barb Sisler, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa, and formerly of Anita, died Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Barb’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
