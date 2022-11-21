Barb Sissler
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Barb Sisler
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: Formerly of Anita
Day and Date: Monday, November 28
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location:St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Anita
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic/Atlantic Golf & Country Club
Visitation Day and Date: 

The family will host a Celebration of Life Visitation from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club. 

Also, on Saturday those wishing to view Barb and see the floral gifts will be able to do so from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home.

Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.
Notes:

Barb Sisler, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa, and formerly of Anita, died Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Barb’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.