Service:Private family graveside service
Name:Barbara Humphrey
Age:85
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Memorials: Memorials are preferred to the family for a later designation.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Notes:Barbara A. Humphrey, 85, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her home.

A private family graveside service will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The Roland Funeral Home is caring for Barbara’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

