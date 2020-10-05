|Service:
|Private family graveside service
|Name:
|Barbara Humphrey
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials are preferred to the family for a later designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Barbara A. Humphrey, 85, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her home.
A private family graveside service will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
The Roland Funeral Home is caring for Barbara’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Barbara A. Humphrey, 85, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.