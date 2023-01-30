|Service:
|Graveside memorial service at a later date
|Name:
|Barbara Batten
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Florida
|Previous:
|New Market/Clarinda
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Barbara passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Lakeland, Florida. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com
Barbara Batten, 89, of Florida
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
