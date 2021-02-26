Barbara Brown
Service:Funeral
Name:Barbara Brown
Pronunciation: 
Age:92
From:Tabor, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, March 6, 2021
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, March 6, 2021
Visitation Start:11:00 a.m.
Visitation End:1:00 p.m.  (Two hours prior to the service)
Memorials:Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery:Hastings, IA Cemetery
Notes:

Barbara passed away on Feburary 23, 2021. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

