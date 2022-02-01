Barbara Colleen Deatz, 90, Rock Port, Missouri
Service:,  Funeral Service
Name: Barbara Colleen Deatz
Pronunciation: 
Age: 90
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, February 4, 2022
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri
Visitation Location:

 Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port

Visitation Day and Date: Friday, February 4, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M.
Visitation End:  11:00 A.M.
Memorials: Rock Port Nutrition Center
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

