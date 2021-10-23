Barbara Deitchler
Service:Funeral
Name:Barbara Deitchler
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Silver City, Iowa 
Previous:Treynor, Iowa
Day and Date:Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Visitation: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
 

 

Memorials:

The family will direct memorials. 

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
Cemetery:Mineola, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:

Please visit the website for the full obituary.

http://www.hoyfuneral.com

