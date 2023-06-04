Barbara LaFollette
Service: Graveside
Name: Barbara Gail LaFollette 
Pronunciation: Leh Fall it
Age: 72
From: Tabor, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday - June 9, 2023 
Time: 10:00 AM 
Location: Tabor, IA Cemetery 
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday - June 8, 2023 
Visitation Start: 5:00 PM 
Visitation End: 7:00 PM With the Family 
Memorials: To The Family 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery: Tabor, IA Cemetery 
www.marshallfuneral.com 

