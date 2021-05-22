Barbara J. (Barb) Taylor, 79, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Barbara J. (Barb) Taylor
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa
|Notes:
|Barb passed away on Friday May 21, 2021, at her Shenandoah home surrounded by family following a courageous battle with cancer. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
