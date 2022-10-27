Barbara Teachout, 92, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:Barbara J. Teachout
Pronunciation: 
Age:92
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, November 4, 2022 
Time:1:00 PM 
Location:

Shenandoah First United Methodist Church

Visitation Location:

Shenandoah First United Methodist Church (Visitation and lunch will be held downstairs in Fellowship Hall)
Day and Date:Friday, November 4, 2022 
Visitation Start:10:30 AM  (lunch served at 11:00 AM) 
Visitation End:1:00 PM 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the First United Methodist Church.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, Iowa
CemeteryRose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa 
Notes:Barbara passed away on Thursday morning, October 27, 2022, at Accura Healthcare in Shenandoah, Iowa.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

