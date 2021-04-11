Service:Funeral 
Name:Barbara Jackson
Pronunciation: 
Age:68
From:Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, April 15, 2021
Time:2:00 P.M.
Location:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, Missouri
Visitation Location:At the funeral home
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 P.M.
Visitation End:7:00 P.M.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery:Redding, Iowa
Notes: 

