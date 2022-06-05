Service:,  Graveside Service and Interment
Name: Barbara Joann Case
Pronunciation: 
Age: 87
From: Watson, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: Linden Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri
Visitation Location:

 There is no scheduled family visitation.

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials:

 Senior Center, Rock Port, or Watson Fire Department, or Westie Rescue of Missouri (www.westierescueofmissouri.com)

Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Linden Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

