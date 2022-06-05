Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.