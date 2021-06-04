|Service:
|Cremation
|Name:
|Barbara Joanne Friend
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|San Antonio, Texas
|Previous:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Neptune Society - San Antonio
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Leaves behind her loving husband and children
