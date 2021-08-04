Barbara "Joyce" (Parker) Drummond
Service:Funeral 
Name:Barbara "Joyce" (Parker) Drummond
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Maryville, Missouri
Previous:Clearmont, Missouri 
Day and Date:Friday, August 6, 2021
Time:10:00 am
Location:Price Funeral Home, Maryville
Visitation Location:Price Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, August 5, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00 pm
Visitation End:8:00 pm
Memorials:Alzheimers Awareness or Clearmont Community Club
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery:High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri
Notes:*Due to health concerns, the family requests COVID-19 safety guidelines be followed and to please wear a mask while attending the visitation and services.

